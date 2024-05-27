Next Japanese Phenom Could Finally Be One Pick Philadelphia Phillies as MLB Club
The Philadelphia Phillies are already one of baseball's best teams. Could they get even better by adding the next big Japanese phenom?
Roki Sasaki's journey to the MLB from Japan is more of a 'when' than a 'if' and almost every team is going to join in on the sweepstakes.
The Washington Post’s Chelsea Janes made it clear that Sasaki will be coming to MLB sooner-rather-than-later. Here’s what Janes said as to the pitchers’ excitement about coming to America:
“Because he is so eager and because MLB teams are so eager for what he can offer, Sasaki seems almost certain to eschew tradition by pushing to leave for the United States sooner than almost any other Nippon Professional Baseball player has.”
MLB teams have become aware that he is coming over and they are beginning to prepare for his arrival. Still, it’s unclear exactly when he will come.
Currently, the 6-foot-4 sensation is 22 years old. If he does decide to leave before he’s 25, he will be subject to the international signing pool for each team which means limited money.
His arrival will be one of the biggest stories in recent baseball history, larger than Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s this past season.
In four years and 59 games of NPB play, Sasaki has an absurd 1.94 ERA and 0.856 WHIP. He has a 103 MPH fastball and great breaking balls that make him very hard to hit. He’s the most anticipated foreign prospect since Shohei Ohtani and for good reason.
The exciting roster of Philadelphia will catch the eye of any potential free agent. The success that a number of starting pitchers have recently found in their system is another plus in terms of a pitching prospect.
They opened up their pocket books for Yamamoto during his free agency, but will need to do more in order to bring Sasaki in.
Getting a Japanese superstar is a clear priority for the front office. Phillies general manager Sam Fuld said this to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com back in March:
"We have such a dynamic team that is objectively fun to watch. I think that helps grow what could be a potential fan base in Japan and increase our presence and our recognition over there ... We have a lot of dynamic, star players that has allowed us to become more recognizable across the globe."
Could Sasaki be the answer to Philadelphia's goal? Only time will tell.