Once Lauded Top Phillies Prospect Released by Angels Following Disappointing Stint
A former top prospect for the Philadelphia Phillies has been released by the team they traded him to.
As first reported by ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Los Angeles Angels have parted ways with Mickey Moniak just days before the season was set to begin after he played in 124 games for the team last year.
Moniak was drafted by the Phillies with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2016 MLB draft straight out of high school. He eventually made his debut during the 2020 season.
Things never really worked out, though, both due to injuries and poor play.
Moniak only played 47 games for Philadelphia before the team sent him to the Angels when they traded for Noah Syndergaard at the deadline in 2022.
Over those 47 games, Moniak slashed just .129/.214/.172 with only one home run.
Despite improving his numbers in Los Angeles the last three seasons where he had played 228 games, Moniak still never became the star he was supposed to be, slashing .242/.279/.709.
After an encouraging 2023 season following an option to Triple-A, he couldn't follow it up in 2024.
Now, the team has decided it would be better to simply part ways.
Seeing where he winds up will be of great interest to Phillies fans, but chances are it's not going to be in Philadelphia.
Prospects don't always pan out, and in Moniak's case, that is seems to be the way it went.
Time will tell whether or not the former top selection can get his career back on track since he's still just 26 years old.