Philadelhia Phillies Farm System Ranks Well With Star Potential
It has been an excellent season for the Philadelphia Phillies, as they are the National League East Champions, and are hoping to accomplish big things in October.
This year, the Phillies have been comprised of a lot of good players, as there aren’t many flaws with this team. Philadelphia has one of the best starting rotations in baseball to go along with a strong bullpen and good lineup.
With a great balance on the roster, this could be the year for the Phillies to win a World Series with this group of players. The organization has done a really nice job finding the balance between bringing players up through the organization and finding them in trades and free agency.
Since Philadelphia has the pockets to pursue big free agents and keep talented players around, having a good farm system could easily be overlooked. However, that isn’t the case with the Phillies.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report spoke fairly highly of the Phillies’ farm system and the potential of their top three prospects in Justin Crawford, Andrew Painter, and Aidan Miller. He ranked their farm system 17th in the league.
“The top three guys on this list can be slotted in any order, as all three have star-caliber upside and have moved quickly through the farm system since being drafted out of high school. Andrew Painter likely would already be in the majors if injuries had not derailed his ascent, but he is still only 21 years old. Props to the front office on getting a closer at the trade deadline without parting with any Tier 1 talent.”
With a World Series caliber roster this campaign and a few elite level prospects in the minor leagues, Philadelphia is doing an excellent job of sustaining success. Having a farm system ranked in the middle of the road with a team that is a World Series contender is important.
As the Phillies head into next season, there is a good chance that Crawford and Painter will be on the roster in 2025, early in the year. Philadelphia could certainly use a starter to replace Taijuan Walker as the final starter in the rotation. Also, Crawford would help boost an outfield that could be considered their biggest weakness.
Even though Philadelphia will be focused on trying to win a World Series this year, they have a bright future with a strong farm system backing an already loaded roster.