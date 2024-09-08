Philadelphia Phillies Accomplishing Something Not Done in Over 80 Years
One of the biggest strengths for the Philadelphia Phillies this season has been the depth and performance of their starting pitchers.
It feels as if every night the Phillies have a chance to compete because they are sending out a starter who can hold his own regardless of opponent. That is something they will benefit greatly from in the postseason, as most teams don’t have the depth they possess.
Not only can Philadelphia throw several different options at their opponents, they are also getting the job done. These aren’t just inning-eaters looking to save the bullpen; they are performing at a high level.
As we enter play on September 8th, the Phillies are a near lock for the postseason. ESPN has their playoff odds set at greater than 99.9 percent.
Seven games clear of the New York Mets in the National League East race, their focus should be on attempting to land the top seed. They and the Los Angeles Dodgers are tied with identical 85-57 records.
What could separate them in the race is their starting pitching. Zack Wheeler is a Cy Young Award candidate and Aaron Nola continues to be an effective No. 2 behind him. Christopher Sanchez was an All-Star, along with Ranger Suarez.
Basically every time one of them has taken the mound, Philadelphia has been given a chance to win the game. That is in part because they are riding a streak of epic proportions, as shared by MLB writer Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
“The Phillies have won 31 consecutive games in which the starting pitcher completes at least seven innings, the second-longest streak in baseball history behind only the 1942 St. Louis Cardinals’ (42),” Nightingale wrote.
In today’s age of baseball, having pitchers able to go deep into games is a luxury not every team has. Rob Thomson is lucky that he has multiple starters he can trust to work deep into games.
Any time a team is approaching an accomplishment that hasn’t been done in 82 years, they are doing something special. Credit should also be given to the pitchers coming out of the bullpen for being able to close out these strong performances from the starters.
The Phillies have a rotation of workhorses, as they lead baseball with five complete games this season. They are also tied for first with the Atlanta Braves with 14 shutouts on the season.