Philadelphia Phillies Ace Exits Start Against Dodgers with Concerning Injury
The Philadelphia Phillies were feeling good about themselves entering Tuesday's massive series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers despite losing two out of three over the weekend.
The off day on Monday allowed them to regroup and get some much needed rest.
Another thing that rejuvenated spirits was getting Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber back in the mix after both were activated off the injured list following their muscle strains they suffered during the same game.
With those two returning to the lineup and Zack Wheeler on the mound, the Phillies had an opportunity to make a statement in the opener.
They did just that, jumping all over Dodgers pitcher Bobby Miller in the second inning to give themselves a 3-0 cushion for their ace to operate with.
The NL Cy Young favorite was in full control, giving up only two hits through his first four frames while striking out six batters. That ended in the fifth inning when Wheeler gave up his first run on a Cavan Biggio homer to right center field.
Philadelphia's ace walked the next two batters before inducing a ground ball to get out of the inning.
The damage was minimal, especially after the Phillies put up six runs in the bottom of the fourth to give themselves a 9-0 lead before the Biggio blast.
However, after 76 pitches, which was easily the fewest he's thrown all season, he was pulled from the game after suffering tightness in his lower back.
It should be noted that it was an extremely hot night in Philadelphia, so with such a massive lead, they might have used any sort of reason to get their star pitcher out of the game.
Hopefully that's the case, because anytime back tightness is mentioned for a pitcher, there is cause for concern.
There has been no further details released as this time of writing, but it's likely they are going to have Wheeler undergo some testing after the game to see the extent of this injury and if he has to miss his next start.