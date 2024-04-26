Philadelphia Phillies Ace Says Slugger Saved His Series Finale Victory
The Philadelphia Phillies earned a series split against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday in their first matchup away from home on this extended 10-day trip.
After dropping two in a row following their dominant victory in the opener, the Phillies had their ace Zack Wheeler on the mound looking to earn his second straight win.
He seemed well on his way to doing that after Philadelphia opened things up in the third inning with four runs punctuated by Bryce Harper's homer in his first game back following his paternity leave.
But in the next frame, their ace got himself into trouble.
After cruising to start the game not allowing a single hit, Wheeler walked the first batter of the third inning before giving up his first hit of the contest. The star right-hander struck out the next two batters, but walked Elly De La Cruz to load the bases.
Looking to avoid giving the Reds any source of life, their star slugger Spencer Steer just missed doing that when he pulled a line drive down the third base line that was inches away from being fair and clearing the bases.
In the ninth pitch of the at-bat, Steer drove the ball to right field, forcing Nick Castellanos to make an incredible play that ended the inning and got his starting pitcher out of a jam.
Wheeler was certainly thankful his right fielder pulled it off.
"I was scared off the bat and watching him go back. But he knew where he was on the field and made a great catch. That was big. That saved me," the Phillies ace said after the game according to Paul Hagen of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Castellanos has never been considered a premier defender during his career as he has a defensive bWAR of -13.2.
However, on Thursday he came up with the defensive play of the game.
"It was a great catch. I don't know if the game turns out different, but it was a great catch. It got Wheels out of that inning and we were close to him having too many pitches in that inning and having to go get him," manager Rob Thomson said.
Wheeler was able to dominate the rest of the game, only allowing that one hit in the third inning as he pitched six shoutout innings and fanned eight batters.