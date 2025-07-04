Philadelphia Phillies Add to Stash of Prep Hitters in Latest MLB Mock Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies have a penchant for taking prep players with their first-round pick.
In each of the last five drafts, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and his staff have taken a high school player. Some have been pitchers and some have been hitters. In fact, the last three selections have been high school infielders or outfielders.
So, why not make it six straight?
Baseball America recently unveiled its new mock draft, with the actual MLB draft less than two weeks away. The author, Carlos Collazo, connected the Phillies at No. 26 overall to third baseman Gavin Fein, who played for Great Oak High School in Temecula, Calif.
Collazo’s decision to have the Phillies take Fein falls in line with one of their former first-round picks, Aidan Miller, who was taken in the first round in 2023.
“… both were prep hitters with unconventional swings who had down springs for different reasons but boast some of the best pure hitting ability and power in their respective classes,” he wrote.
Fein is considered the No. 31 overall prospect in the draft per Baseball America.
The Phillies haven’t taken a college player in the first round since they selected Bryson Stott, their current second baseman in 2019. Philadelphia hasn’t taken a collegiate pitcher in the first round since 2014, when it selected Aaron Nola. The long-time Phils starting pitcher is currently on the 60-day injured list.
The Phillies’ last five first-round picks were Northville High School (Mich.) shortstop Dante Nori (2024), Miller (2023), Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, Nev.) outfielder Justin Crawford (2022), Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) pitcher Andrew Painter (2021) and Jesuit High School (Beaverton, Ore.) pitcher Mick Abel.
Abel made his MLB debut this year and is part of the Phillies’ rotation. After missing the 2023 and 2024 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery, Philadelphia expects Painter to join the rotation later this year. Crawford is a Triple-A Lehigh Valley pushing for a call-up. Miller is at Double-A Reading while Nori is at Class-A Clearwater.
The 2025 MLB draft will be held Sunday and Monday, July 13-14, during All-Star Weekend in Atlanta.
