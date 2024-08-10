Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Deemed ‘Most Likely’ to Be Traded in Offseason
The Philadelphia Phillies are in a good position to make the postseason, currently 7.5 games ahead in the National League East. Despite playing poorly throughout the past month, there's plenty of time to turn things around.
Hopefully, they did just that against the Los Angeles Dodgers, taking two of three in Los Angeles in their most recent series. They'll have a tough match-up against the Arizona Diamondbacks starting on Friday night, taking on the team that beat them in the NLCS last season.
For a team that lost in the NLCS last year and the World Series the campaign prior, there's only one thing left to accomplish: win a World Series.
If they don't accomplish that goal, the Phillies could be making some major changes. That doesn't necessarily mean that they'll move any of their core pieces, such as Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and others, but there could be some, like Nick Castellanos, who get traded.
Castellanos was flirted as a trade candidate last offseason, which is exactly why Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named him the most likely player to be dealt by Philadelphia in the offseason.
"Remember when Castellanos appeared on the rumor mill last winter? It was early on, and the moment proved to be fleeting.
"Yet it wouldn't be surprising if history repeated itself this winter. And as opposed to three years and $60 million, he will only have two years and $40 million left on his deal. It's that much less for a team to absorb...or the Phillies to eat."
Mentioning his contract is important here. Castellanos signed a five-year, $100 million deal, but he only has two years left on that after this season. He's struggled a bit throughout 2024, slashing .245/.298/.414. His 98 OPS+ would be the second-worst of his career since 2016.
However, when he swings the bat at the level that everybody knows he can, he's somebody who can hit 25-plus home runs. He did just that in 2023 with 29.
He currently has 15 in 437 at-bats, which means he could end up with another 25-plus showing. However, for his standards, it's been a somewhat disappointing performance.
That can all change with a massive October, but he'll have to prove that. He struggled mightily in October last go around, getting one hit in 24 at-bats in the NLCS.
That'll have to improve if he wants to continue wearing a Phillies jersey.