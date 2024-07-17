Bryce Harper Has Surprising Take on Philadelphia Phillies' Rival
It's no secret that the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves are fierce rivals. Not only do they play in the same division, but they've also met in the playoffs in each of the last two years. Despite being a Wild Card team with an inferior record, the Phillies beat the Braves both times.
This year, the tables have turned. Philadelphia has the best record in baseball at 62-34, leading Atlanta by 8.5 games in the NL East standings.
One reason why is that the Braves have lost several of their best players to season-ending injuries, including ace Spencer Strider and reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr.
Both players will not be participating in this year's All-Star Game in Texas. of course, which left Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper feeling a little disappointed.
When asked about Acuna's absence, Harper said the following:
"I don't care who you play for, who you are, what you do, I always want you to have success. I want you to be the greatest player in the world, and he can be that guy. I know Atlanta knows that, I know our team knows that. I hope him all the best. I want him back in this game because the game is a better place when he’s leading off for the Atlanta Braves."
While Harper is often intense on the field, he sometimes shows a softer side off the field. He can also empathize with Acuna's situation, as Harper has dealt with his own share of demoralizing injuries. The two-time NL MVP has been dogged by injuries since his Washington Nationals days and has often had trouble staying on the field.
Harper is correct that the game misses Acuna, who's a generational talent and one of the most exciting players in the sport when healthy. The dynamic outfielder is coming off a historic 2023 campaign where he smacked 41 homers and stole an MLB-high 73 bases, becoming just the fifth player ever to go 40/40.
Hopefully the 26-year-old returns healthy next year and picks up where he left off -- just not when he's playing against Philadelphia.