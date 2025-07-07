Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Etches Name in History with Near-Flawless Game

The Philadelphia Phillies have a star on their pitching staff that is proving to be very important to them.

Mar 21, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Wheeler (45) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins during spring training at BayCare Ballpark.
Mar 21, 2025; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Wheeler (45) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Minnesota Twins during spring training at BayCare Ballpark. / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
Zach Wheeler etched himself into Philadelphia Phillies franchise history after his performance against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Per The Athletic's Jayson Stark, Wheeler became the first Phillies pitcher in the modern era to pitch a complete game, strike out 12 or more batters, walk nobody and allow a single base runner. 

The modern era of baseball dates back to 1901.

In the 3-1 victory, Wheeler gave up one hit, one earned run and struck out 12 without a walk. After the game he learned he was selected to the National League All-Star team.

The former first-round draft pick and perennial Cy Young bridesmaid is on track for his best season yet. He’s 9-3 in 18 starts with 148 strikeouts and a 2.17 ERA.

Last season was the first time he held opposing teams' batting average below .200. In 2024 he held hitters to a .192 average. This year he's gotten better, holding them to a .177 avearge.

Wheeler has been in a Phillies uniform since 2020 and been exceptional since he arrived. He’s started in 151 games and averaged an ERA of 2.81 as a Phillie, striking out nearly 1,050 batters. 

Most of his career has been in Philadelphia, but he started with the New York Mets, where he made his Major League debut in the middle of June in 2013. Through the duration of his career he has had 277 starts with an average ERA of 3.26.

Philadelphia is in a battle for the division title with the New York Mets in the National League East. They’re currently leading it by 1.5 games. Their away record is what is separating them right now as they’re over .500 while the Mets are 19-25. 

Phillies won their series 2-1 against the Reds behind Wheeler's record-breaking performance. They are 6-4 in there last 10 and now traveling to San Francisco to take on the Giants. They will finish up their road trip in San Diego against the Padres before the All-Star break. 

