Philadelphia Phillies Among Multiple Contending Teams in Mix for Left-Handed Ace
Free agency is often the easiest way for a team to improve. However, the Philadelphia Phillies are one of the few teams that should also benefit from the trade market this winter.
The Phillies have built one of the best farm systems in Major League Baseball. They haven't always been willing to move on from some of their top prospects, but at some point, the front office might believe it's time.
It's important for them to understand that everything is focused on them winning a World Series. Philadelphia having the prospects they do is important, given they're the future of the team. However, this club is in a win-now situation, and every move needs to be made to extend that.
There will be trade options for the Phillies this offseason, including left-hander Garrett Crochet. They've been linked to him many times over the past 12 months but didn't get a deal done at the deadline for him.
This time around, there's a chance Philadelphia will be willing to let some of their top prospects walk, putting together a package big enough to acquire him. According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, they're one of the clubs in the mix again.
"His cheap salary for the next two years -- because he spent his first four seasons as a reliever or injured, the arbitration system will limit him severely -- is eminently appealing. Also desirable to some teams: Crochet's willingness to sign a long-term extension. Still, he won't just take any deal... Tommy John surgery kept Crochet out all of 2022 and most of 2023, and though teams might be inclined to give up more in a deal if they know they can lock up the lefty, his medical records will be scrutinized by any team looking to acquire him... Whether it's the Phillies, Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox, Orioles or any other of a number of interested teams, the winner of the Crochet sweepstakes will get a pitcher who struck out 209 batters in 146 innings."
Passan mentioned four of the better five teams in Major League Baseball, and all five squads have high-end farm systems. That could be an issue for the Phillies, but if they truly want him, they have enough to get the job done.
They'll have to be cautious, given Crochet was a full-time starter for the first time in his career last year, despite how well he threw the baseball.
If the front office feels content in the package they'd have to move, he'd be an excellent piece.