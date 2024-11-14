Philadelphia Phillies Announce Hiring of Their New Pitching Coach
The Philadelphia Phillies made a surprise announcement when they revealed manager Rob Thomson would be returning in 2025 with his entire coaching staff.
The city has come to adore the skipper for the run this team has gone on the past three years under his leadership, but after another disappointing exit in the playoffs where the same issues plagued them offensively, many were pontificating it was time for a change.
But the Phillies leadership didn't agree with that sentiment, instead putting the ownness on themselves to build a better roster going forward than altering the entire coaching staff.
However, Philadelphia did have to make a change after all.
It was reported that Brian Kaplan was hired by the Arizona Diamondbacks to become their new pitching coach after he spent the last three seasons serving as the assistant pitching coach and director of pitching for the Phillies.
Based on the strength of Philadelphia's staff during this stretch, he will be a huge loss.
The Phillies wasted little time announcing Kaplan's replacement, though, sharing on social media that they named Mark Lowy the assistant pitching coach.
As the announcement states, Lowy will serve under pitching coach Caleb Cotham, but it's not clear who will take over the director of pitching role that the departing Kaplan is leaving behind.
This is the first Major League job for Lowy.
He has worked on the Philadelphia's player development department since 2021 and spent this past season as the team's lead pitching development analyst.
The 32-year-old was with Cressey Sports Performance before joining Philadelphia.