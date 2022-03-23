Philadelphia Phillies Avoided Arbitration With Two Players, Exchanged Salary Numbers With Eflin

The Philadelphia Phillies have reached terms with two of their three arbitration-eligible players in Rhys Hoskins and José Alvarado. Salary numbers for the 2022 MLB season were exchanged with starting pitcher Zach Eflin.

There wasn't much doubt that Hoskins and Alvarado would agree to terms, but the lack of reaching a deal with Eflin was a surprise. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, Hoskins agreed to earn $7.7 million in 2022. Meanwhile, Alvarado will earn $1.9 million for the upcoming season.

Eflin is estimated to earn something near $6 million in order to avoid arbitration. Of course, his missed time due to injury and performance history could be the cause of the hold up in agreeing to terms.

Philadelphia also announced that they have reached agreements with all of their pre-arbitration eligible players on one-year deals. Good news for the Phillies and their players in an attempt to avoid distractions for the upcoming season.

