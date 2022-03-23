Philadelphia Phillies Avoided Arbitration With Two Players, Exchanged Salary Numbers With Eflin

Phillies Avoided Arbitration With Two Players, Exchanged Salary Numbers With Eflin
The Philadelphia Phillies have reached terms with two of their three arbitration-eligible players in Rhys Hoskins and José Alvarado. Salary numbers for the 2022 MLB season were exchanged with starting pitcher Zach Eflin.
There wasn't much doubt that Hoskins and Alvarado would agree to terms, but the lack of reaching a deal with Eflin was a surprise. According to NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, Hoskins agreed to earn $7.7 million in 2022. Meanwhile, Alvarado will earn $1.9 million for the upcoming season.
Eflin is estimated to earn something near $6 million in order to avoid arbitration. Of course, his missed time due to injury and performance history could be the cause of the hold up in agreeing to terms.
Philadelphia also announced that they have reached agreements with all of their pre-arbitration eligible players on one-year deals. Good news for the Phillies and their players in an attempt to avoid distractions for the upcoming season.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Implications of Nick Castellanos Signing for the Phillies
- Assessing the Phillies' Center Field Decision
- Dombrowski and Girardi Speak From Phillies Spring Training
- Will Zack Wheeler be Ready for Opening Day?
- How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
- How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
- The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!