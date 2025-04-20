Philadelphia Phillies Boss Hopes To Keep Kyle Schwarber on Team for 'Years To Come'
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is set to be a free agent this coming winter after his current contract expires, but president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski wants to make sure he does not hit the market.
Schwarber, an effective slugger who first joined the Phillies on a four-year, $79-million contract that began in the 2022 season, has been a revelation since coming to Philadelphia.
The Indiana native has previously voiced his hope to stick around with the Phillies beyond this season, but Dombrowski and the team will have several key decisions to make with other veterans like J.T. Realmuto also on expiring deals.
In an appearance on MLB Network Radio, Dombrowski discussed his mindset on Schwarber's contract situation.
"He's not only an outstanding talent ... but the makeup of him and what he brings, he's a genuine leader," Dombrowski said. "It's sort of tough to find. He is definitely that. I absolutely love him; he's as good a guy as you can put on a ball club. We hope to keep him to be a Phillie for years to come. You can be assured of that."
Dombrowski expressed that specific contract negotiations would remain internal, but emphasized again that Schwarber is the sort of on-field contributor and clubhouse culture setter that he feels the team needs.
In his three-plus seasons in Philadelphia, Schwarber has slashed .223/.348/.493 while hitting 138 home runs and driving in 318.
In that span, Schwarber is tied with Shohei Ohtani for the second-most home runs in all of MLB.
Only Aaron Judge, with 164, has hit more.