Philadelphia Phillies Slugger Hopes To Return As Free Agency Lies Ahead
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber has become a beloved figure among the team's fans and an impactful veteran presence both on the field and in the team's locker room since he arrived in 2022.
Before that season, Schwarber signed a four-year, $79-million deal with Philadelphia in free agency. The contract raised some eyebrows at the time due to some perceived limitations to Schwarber's game, but he has proven to be worth every penny and more during his tenure in the City of Brotherly Love.
Now, Schwarber is entering the last season of his contract, and even at 31 years of age, he seems poised for a raise due to his continued productivity, and he certainly hopes that next pact comes from the Phillies.
Speaking with Matt Gelb of The Athletic, Schwarber expressed contentment with his situation with the team and a hope that a deal comes together to keep him there.
“I know there’s interest on our side,” he told Gelb. “We’ll see what happens throughout this camp — if they approach us and we get deeper and deeper into discussions. I’ve always enjoyed my time here.”
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski will have some intriguing decisions to make after this season, and of course how the 2025 campaign unfolds will be a massive factor in the club's plans moving forward.
Schwarber produced a triple slash line of .248/.366/.485 in 2024. All three of those marks were the highest in their respective categories in his three years with the Phillies, and his 3.4 wins above replacement according to Fangraphs marked not only a ceiling of his time in Philadelphia but also a high for his entire career.
His ability to work counts, get on base and hit for a high slugging rate is only improving as he ages, which makes Schwarber a potentially lower risk investment moving forward than the Phillies' other major veteran pending free agent, catcher J.T. Realmuto, whose productivity has dipped in recent years.
According to Spotrac, the Phillies already have over $176 million on the books in 2026 with only nine players signed. Only one of those players, starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez, will be under 30 years old when next Opening Day rolls around.
Dombrowski and the Phillies have about $280 million on this year's books, which means they could comfortably give Schwarber a raise and still have money to play with, but it will be crucial to fill some holes on next year's roster with cost-controlled young players.
The team has less of those in stock than most clubs, but that's always subject to change with the development of prospects and young players and aggressive moves to make the team younger.
While that's certainly going to be a priority for Dombrowski and his front office ahead of next season, it would likely be for the best for the organization to make Schwarber a permanent member of the team's veteran core.