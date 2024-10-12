Philadelphia Phillies Bullpen Star Will Likely Look for a New Home in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies made moves at the trade deadline over the summer with the goal of strengthening an already contending team and in turn make a very deep postseason run.
The team fell severly short of that goal with a loss to the New York Mets in four games in the NLDS, and as a result some unpleasant decisions have to be made as to whether or not to spend to capital to bring back players that are hitting free agency from a Phillies team that ultimately underachieved. One of the players is bullpen fireball hurler Carlos Estévez.
Philadelphia sent two prospects in George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri to the Los Angeles Angels in order to bring in Estévez to strengthen the bullpen, a group that so often is the difference between winning and losing in October. Estévez certainly did not disappoint either with a 2.57 ERA in 20 appearances with the Phillies including six saves. After the team acquired him simply as what looked to be a one-year rental, Zach Pressnell of FanSided expects Estévez to land with whoever is willing to offer him the most money after he gave up the grand slam to Francisco Lindor that effectively ended the season.
"He's likely played himself into a relatively large contract this offseason. He owes no loyalty to the Phillies and I would expect to see him land with whichever team is going to give him the most money," Pressnell wrote. "...after allowing the homer that ended their season, some fans might not even want to see him back."
Between Los Angeles and Philadelphia, 2024 was a career season for Estévez. With a career low ERA and a career low WHIP of 0.909, Estévez may be starting to hit his prime as a relief pitcher during what has been an 8-year career. He will be 32 by the time the 2025 season starts and may only have one chance to cash in and get the biggest contract of his career.
It feels like that big contract will not be with the Phillies, but at the very least the team would be wise to make an offer. Reliable 100 mph fastball backend bullpen guys don't come around every day, and seeing what Estévez is able to do with a full season in Philadelphia should be intriguing for team brass.