Philadelphia Phillies Call Up Rookie Pitcher, Option Struggling Reliever

The Philadelphia Phillies latest roster moves including bringing up a rookie to make his debut and optioning a reliever that needs some reps in the minors.

Mar 18, 2024; Clearwater, Florida, USA;Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Tyler Phillips (72) throws a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at BayCare Ballpark.
Mar 18, 2024; Clearwater, Florida, USA;Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Tyler Phillips (72) throws a pitch in the first inning of the spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at BayCare Ballpark. / Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports
The Philadelphia Phillies most recent roster moves saw a pitcher being called up for his MLB debut.

Philadelphia announced that they were selecting the contract of right-handed pitcher Tyler Phillips from the LeHigh Valley IronPigs, with fellow righty Yunior Marte being the corresponding move. Luis Ortiz was also transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.

Phillips was a 16th round selection in the 2015 MLB draft by the Texas Rangers out of high school. After a couple of up-and-down seasons in their system, he was released and then claimed off of waivers by the Phillies.

In 15 games at the Triple-A level this season he has a 4.89 ERA and 1.413 WHIP. He's not a pitcher that will strikeout a lot of batters, but has cut down majorly on his home runs as he searches to force poor contact.

While he has been a starter in the minors, he will start out in the Philadelphia bullpen where he could provide a situational role. He also has the potential to eat innings, as he has two complete games under his belt this season alone.

The 26-year-old is not ranked within the top-30 on the Phillies' farm system, but seems to be ready to finally make his first big league appearance.

He had a solid June, earning a 4.06 ERA in five games with a higher-than-usual 8.7 K/0 and lower-than-usual 1.323 WHIP.

Optioning Marte is an unfortunate move, but they haven't gotten much out of him since returning from injury.

The 29-year-old has a 3.31 ERA in 15 games played out of the bullpen so far, which is actually the best start of his young career.

After missing all of May and most of June with a shoulder injury, though, he has a 6.00 ERA in just three appearances since coming back. Philadelphia is likely looking for a fresh arm while they allow Marte to figure things out in the minors.

Ortiz pitched in just one game this season and is scheduled to undergo Tommy John surgery. He's a career 4.76 ERA out of the pen.

