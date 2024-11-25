Philadelphia Phillies Can Make Best Pitch To Lure Top Free Agent Infielder
After a disappointing end to the 2024 campaign, the Philadelphia Phillies might be looking to make some major changes this winter.
The Phillies saw their season come to an end much earlier than expected, as they were eliminated by the New York Mets in the National League Division Series.
Considering Philadelphia had World Series aspirations, it was very frustrating to win just one game in October.
Now, the Phillies will be heading into free agency looking to make some improvements to what is still a very talented roster.
Due to the shocking exit in the NLDS, it seems like pretty much everything is on the table this winter. One potential move Philadelphia might make to shake things up is to trade their All-Star third baseman Alec Bohm.
While Bohm had a disappointing end to the year and in the playoffs, he would still likely bring back a decent return.
If the Phillies do decide to trade their third baseman, it opens up the door for them to make a potential splash at the position.
There is no better third baseman on the free-agent market than Alex Bregman from the Houston Astros.
Bregman is going to have plenty of suitors, but if Philadelphia clears space for him at third base, they would be a very appealing option.
Todd Zolecki of MLB.com recently spoke about why the Phillies could make the best pitch to lure Bregman to Philadelphia.
“The Phils have been one of baseball’s best teams the past three years, and Phillies managing partner John Middleton wants a World Series trophy more than anything. And with stars like Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola and others signed for the next few seasons, they’re not going to stop trying anytime soon.”
If the Gold Glover is going to leave the Astros, he is certainly going to want to go to a team that is committed to winning.
The Phillies are certainly that, as they aren’t afraid to spend, and their core of talent still has gas left in the tank.
The 30-year-old would be an excellent fit if third base opened up for him. His ability to hit and play defense at a very high level, makes him a very desirable free agent.
If Philadelphia is looking to make a splash and shake things up, trading their All-Star third baseman and then signing the best available at the position would certainly qualify as that.