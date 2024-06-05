Philadelphia Phillies Commentator Reveals Hilarious Giraffe Story
The Philadelphia Phillies and their fans have had a lot of fun throughout the 2024 MLB season thus far. On the field, they have accumulated a 43-19 record and are one of the best teams in baseball.
At this point in time, they are looking the part of a potential World Series team. However, there is still a lot of work to be done.
In the broadcasting booth, the Philies boast one of the more entertaining commentators in baseball. John Kruk has always been entertaining to listen to since back in his ESPN days.
During Tuesday night's matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers, Kruk told a hilarious story during the broadcast. He recalled an incident with a giraffe back in his ESPN days.
“We used to do stuff with ESPN down at Disney and they’d put us up at the Animal Kingdom Lodge. So the first day, I wake up, open up the shade, there’s a dang giraffe looking through my window."
Tom McCarthy, his fellow broadcaster, asked him if he ended up feeding the giraffe.
“I didn’t feed it, we don’t have those in West Virginia so I didn’t know what to feed it. It scared the heck out of me. Those things have big heads."
Sadly, Kruk did not end up getting a picture of the giraffe during the incident, something McCarthy specifically asked about as well.
“I didn’t know how to do it at that time, Tom. But, if you wake up in the morning in a fog and you look out and there’s a giraffe looking at you, it’s like ‘wait a second.'”
Here is the video of the story and exchange between Kruk and McCarthy:
There is never a dull moment when watching Phillies' broadcasts. Whether it's the team on the field or the broadcasting duo of Kruk and McCarthy, things never get old.
On the diamond, Philadelphia has one more game against the Brewers in their current series. After that wraps up, they'll play host to the NL East division rival New York Mets for two games. Following that brief series, they'll hit the road for a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox.
While things are looking very good right now for the Phillies, they need to keep their foot on the gas. They are currently seven games up on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East race and need to focus on expanding that lead.
Hopefully, we'll hear more wild stories from Kruk throughout the course of the rest of the season.