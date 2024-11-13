Philadelphia Phillies Could Find Blockbuster Trade Partner in New York Yankees
The Philadelphia Phillies could be angling for a very busy offseason with quite a bit of roster change. After a recent report, that possibility has grown even larger.
According to a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the Phillies are open to trading star third baseman Alec Bohm. If they do indeed move on from him, that would signal a very aggressive approach and potential widespread changes.
"Coming off a career-best season, the 28-year-old Bohm nonetheless finds himself on the trade block. While he was a well-above-average hitter -- .280/.332/.448 with 61 extra-base hits -- his first-half OPS was nearly 150 points higher than in the second half, and the Phillies are looking to shake up their team after a disappointing postseason ouster by the Mets."
With Bohm apparently on the trade block, the instant question becomes, who could trade for him?
One team to keep a very close eye on will be the New York Yankees.
After coming up just short in the World Series, the Yankees will be looking to make some moves to take the next step. They also need a third baseman and Bohm would fit perfectly.
During the 2024 MLB season with Philadelphia, Bohm ended up producing big numbers. He played in 143 games, hitting 15 home runs to go along with 97 RBI and slashed .280/.332/.448.
Those numbers would likely be of interest to New York. Adding another high-profile bat would help them compete even more seriously in 2025.
Obviously, there are quite a few other teams around baseball who would love to add a bat like Bohm possesses. If the Phillies are indeed shopping him, they will get quite a few offers.
Bohm is just 28 years old and still has another year of contract control after 2025. That extra year of control will give Philadelphia even more leverage in trade discussions. It's very likely that they would get a nice haul in return for their star third baseman.
This is a situation to keep an eye on. Bohm's availability would potentially impact the free agency market for Alex Bregman, who has been the clear-cut best third baseman available.
Expect to continue hearing rumors about the Phillies moving forward. They appear ready to make some major changes and re-tool their roster in an attempt to fix the issues that caused them to lose in the postseason.
Don't be surprised if Bohm ends up getting moved at some point during the MLB offseason. The Yankees are one team that make a ton of sense as a trade suitor.