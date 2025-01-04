Philadelphia Phillies 'Could Move' All-Star Starter in Trade Package
If there becomes a trade available for the Philadelphia Phillies to make to improve their big league roster, the expectation is for them to pursue it.
The Phillies made it known over the past few months that they're willing to trade certain players, but only if that results in them finding an immediate impact player. That's, of course, much easier said than done without moving prospects, but Philadelphia has MLB talent to trade if it wants to.
There are a few options available to move, including Ranger Suarez. After adding Jesus Luzardo, the left-handed Suarez could be an intriguing trade candidate.
In the first half of 2024, he was one of the better starters in Major League Baseball. Unfortunately, he struggled mightily in the second half.
In Suarez's defense, most of the players on the roster struggled in the second half. He also threw the baseball at a decent level in the postseason, allowing zero earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in his lone start in the NLDS.
Suarez hits free agency at the end of the 2025 campaign. The Phillies have more than enough money to spend on him, but with a loaded staff without him, moving him shouldn't be off the table if they stay healthy.
Jovan Alford of FanSided believes Philadelphia could move on from the Venezuela native, highlighting the Luzardo addition as the reason.
"After acquiring Jesus Luzardo in a trade from the Miami Marlins last month, the Phillies could move on from Suarez before the start of the 2025 season or at the trade deadline. The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher is currently up for arbitration, which hasn’t been settled for the 2025 season. However, Suarez is also set to be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the ‘25 season... The Phillies have a good problem as they have a surplus of pitching in the starting rotation, but that could leave Suarez as the odd man out."
Having the arms the Phillies do is never a bad thing. While, on paper, there could be an odd man out, it's also important to remember the injuries they could deal with.
Luzardo hasn't exactly stayed healthy throughout his career, which could become a significant issue if they were to move on from Suarez.
There's a lot to think about here for the front office, but ultimately, they should trade Suarez only if they can find an upgrade in a different area. If they move him just to make a trade, it'd be tough to justify.