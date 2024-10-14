Philadelphia Phillies Could Steal Superstar from Old World Series Rival
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to have to figure out this offseason how to improve and get better after yet another heartbreaking postseason.
After making the World Series and the NLDS as a Wild Card team in the last two postseasons, Philadelphia won 95 games this season to claim their first National League East title since 2011. Despite the strong season, it wasn't enough to carry them past the Mets, falling in four games in the NLDS to their division rival.
In all three postseason exits, the team did not ultimately finish the job largely due to an offense that could not rise to the occasion when it mattered most. Sure, the bullpen let the team down in the most recent gut wrenching series, but ultimately it was the bats that were the most to blame.
As the team looks to the winter, upgrading the offense should be the top priority. One possibility, especially if the team decides to part ways with the disappointing Alec Bohm, would be former World Series opponent and Houston Astros franchise third baseman Alex Bregman. Joe Edinger of The Good Phight thinks Bregman could make a lot of sense for the Phillies.
"The belief among many in Philadelphia is that the Phillies will move on from at least one of Bohm, [Bryson] Stott, or [Brandon] Marsh in their attempts to upgrade an offense that has fizzled out in three straight postseasons," Edinger wrote. "Bregman is only a fit if Bohm is the odd man out in that group."
In the 2022 World Series, Bregman was devastating against Philadelphia with a home run and four RBIs as well as five total hits and three doubles. Over the two years since then, he has began to regress a bit, Edinger pointed out. But even if he is 75 percent of the player he has been over the course of his career, he still presents an immediate upgrade over what is currently in the clubhouse.
If Bregman can be had at somewhat of a bargain compared to the $30 million annual salary that some have predicted he could get, he should absolutely be someone that the Phillies check in on during their offseason quest to upgrade the offense.