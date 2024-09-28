Philadelphia Phillies Could Upgrade Outfield With Free Agent Slugger
With the 2024 regular season almost completed, the Philadelphia Phillies should be proud of the fantastic year they’ve had.
As the Phillies get ready for October, their team is pretty much firing on all cylinders right now, as they are one of the most complete teams in the league. Philadelphia has a strong starting rotation with Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Christopher Sanchez, and Ranger Suarez.
These four pitchers are going to be a problem for opposing teams in a long series, as we have seen some great things from Wheeler, especially in the playoffs.
In addition to the strong staff, the Phillies also have an excellent lineup led by Bryce Harper and company. While there is a lot to like about Philadelphia, if they do have one weakness, it’s likely in their outfield.
As shown in the playoffs last year, the outfield can sometimes disappear for the Phillies offensively. Currently, the outfield for Philadelphia consists of Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos, and Johan Rojas. While the unit is fairly strong compared to most, it is likely the weakest spot on the Phillies.
Recently, Erik Beaston of Bleacher Report named Philadelphia as a potential landing spot for Baltimore Orioles slugger, Anthony Santander.
“The Phillies are an intriguing option in that they have power bats, which a team can never have enough of, but could use him as an upgrade in the outfield, even if it means switching to left field as Nick Castellanos already has the right side on lockdown.”
The thought of the Phillies pursing a player like Santander in free agency is a very interesting proposition, as he would be a big upgrade in the outfield. This season, Santander has been one of the best power hitters in baseball, as he has totaled a .235 batting average, 44 home runs, and 108 RBIs.
The veteran outfielder would really make this Philadelphia lineup a hard one to navigate through, as they would have a ton of power between him, Harper, and Kyle Schwarber.
Considering Castellanos wasn’t quite the player that the Phillies were likely hoping he would be when they brought him in, adding Santander would give them another true middle of the order hitter.
However, while the slugger would really bolster the lineup, a defensive outfield that started both Santander and Castellanos would be a bit of a liability on the field.
If Philadelphia is willing to sacrifice a little defensively, adding Santander to the lineup would further solidify them as one of the best in the game.