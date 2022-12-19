Phillies Extend Three Baseball Operations Executives

The Philadelphia Phillies continue to ensure that their National League pennant-winning head shed stays in place. After extending president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski late last month, the team has now done the same for three more of its executives.

General manager and vice president Sam Fuld, as well as assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia all received new extensions that run through the 2025 MLB season.

Fuld was quoted by the team as he said that Philadelphia and its organization are the place he and his family want and are proud to be.

“The Phillies have been nothing short of first class in my time here,” said Fuld. “I’m thrilled to continue to work for such a tremendous organization in a city that my family and I love so much. We have an exceptional group of players, staff and employees that I'm excited to grow with over the next few years.”

Fuld's finger prints have been all over this Phillies team as he has helped negotiate some of the biggest trades, contracts, and free agent signings.

Rice has served in his current role since 2016 and much like Fuld, has played a large part in the successes of building a championship-caliber team.

Velandia has served in his current role since 2020 and is the first Venezuelan-born executive to hold the title of assistant general manager.

The Phillies are keeping their front office together as they look to make another run at a World Series.

