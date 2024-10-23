Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent Lands Two-Year Deal With Mets in Latest Prediction
If there's one team the Philadelphia Phillies need to fear during the offseason, it's the New York Mets. The Mets are expected to be among the top teams in Major League Baseball next year because their owner, Steve Cohen, is looking to spend heavily in free agency.
On paper, the Phillies are a better team than New York. Unfortunately, that didn't end with Philadelphia finding more success than the team from Queens during the year, as they lost in the National League Championship Series.
Neither team won a World Series, so, at the end of the day, it isn't the end all be all.
Nonetheless, when the offseason comes around, the Phillies will have to worry about what the Mets do in free agency. That includes some of their own free agents, as there's a chance Cohen will look to poach guys from Philadelphia to New York.
Of those players is Jeff Hoffman, arguably the best right-handed reliever in baseball in 2024. Hoffman was lights out for the Phillies, giving them excellent innings in the back end of their bullpen.
He's set to hit free agency this winter, perhaps their biggest priority.
Manny Gomez of NJ.com doesn't expect him to return. He recently predicted that Hoffman would sign a two-year, $12.5 million deal with the Mets in free agency.
"In his last two seasons with the Phillies, Hoffman reinvented himself into one of baseball’s elite relievers. In 122 appearances in that span, he’s pitched to a 2.28 ERA, striking out 158 batters in 118 2/3 innings. In seven seasons before that, he never posted an ERA below 3.83, averaging 5.68 ERA. Hoffman has increased the use of his four-seam fastball and began throwing a sinker, a staple for Stearns’ Mets, in 2023. He has strikeout ability but isn’t afraid to pitch to contact, which the Mets account for with their up-the-middle defense. The 31-year-old right-hander will pair well with Díaz at the back of the bullpen, shortening games for the Mets."
It's one thing to lose Hoffman, as some in the industry have predicted that to happen for multiple reasons. Still, losing him to a division rival would be the worst possible scenario for Philadelphia.
He's a New York native, which could play a factor in this. However, given that the Phillies aren't far from the city, that might not hold much weight.
This winter is a big one, and what the Mets do could directly affect Philadelphia's chances of winning a World Series and even the division.