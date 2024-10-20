Philadelphia Phillies Relief Pitcher ‘Earned a Raise’ After Posting Elite ERA
There are many reasons why the Philadelphia Phillies' season ending the way it did was viewed as a major disappointment. From a pure talent standpoint, there weren't many teams in the league better than the Phillies.
Unfortunately, similar to what many contending teams face, they could lose some of their top players in the offseason.
Still, considering Philadelphia's roster situation, they're in a better position than most teams moving forward.
However, there's a chance they'll lose Jeff Hoffman this winter, who's arguably the best relief pitcher on their team.
Hoffman had a career year, throwing the baseball at an excellent level throughout the campaign. Unfortunately, many Phillies fans will remember his tough postseason showing, but outside of that, he was nearly unhittable.
The right-hander posted a 2.17 ERA and struck out 89 hitters in 66 1/3 innings pitched. After his performance, it's apparent that he deserves a pay raise.
Elijah Evans of Just Baseball believes so, too, predicting him to earn nearly $10 million AAV.
"One last reliever to add to the mix here is someone who was finally really given the opportunity to shine this year in a crowded bullpen. Hoffman was a key bullpen piece in Philly last year but stepped into an eighth/ninth-inning role this season and continued to deliver... He made just $2.2 million this past season with the Phillies but should be looking at a three-year deal worth a lot more than that. His Spotrac market value AAV is $6.2 million, but I think he’s going to get closer to $7-8 million yearly on his next deal. It may depend somewhat on whether teams view him as a legit closer or more of a premium setup man."
From Philadelphia's perspective, $7-8 million per year would be more than fair to pay him.
If that's all he received in free agency, there doesn't seem to be much of a reason not to keep him around unless he wants to play for a different team.
However, at 31 years old and from New York, he should welcome staying with a team that has a chance to win the World Series.
It'll be interesting to see, however, as contending teams are often willing to overpay for relief arms.
As evident throughout the postseason, relievers are arguably the most important aspect of a team, and they've been paid handsomely because of that in recent winters. He should be the next one to be paid handsomely.