What Losing Out On Tanner Scott Means For Philadelphia Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies were long-mentioned as a destination for one of the biggest names at the MLB trade deadline. They missed out on him, but what comes next for the bullpen?
ESPN's Jeff Passan shook the baseball world when he reported that the Miami Marlins would be trading closer Tanner Scott to the San Diego Padres along with fellow pitcher Bryan Hoeing. The price tag for San Diego to land both relievers was four prospects, two of which were in their top-five and one within the top-50 in all of baseball.
It's a hefty price-tag but could be worth it given the talent of who they added.
Scott was one of baseball's most coveted closers for a reason. He has a 1.18 ERA and strikes out batters at a very high rate.
Philadelphia needed another guy to close out games, so the former Miami reliever made a lot of sense.
For the two-thirds of the season, used mostly Jose Alvarado and Jeff Hoffman in closing situations. While they are talented pitchers, they don't have very much experience in closing games out.
Alvarado is in the midst of his worst season with the Phillies and pitches better in non-save situations.
Hoffman has been fantastic this season no matter what, but also pitches slightly better in non-save situations.
Though it wasn't Scott, Philadelphia did in fact add someone with a good bit of experience in the back-end of games.
They picked up Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for two top-ten prospects in right-handed pitchers George Klassen and Samuel Aldegheri.
Estevez has been on fire as of late, not allowing a run since May 28 (and no earned runs since May 20).
In that stretch, batters are slashing just .054/.086/.054 against him. He's been essentially unhittable.
He may not be as exciting as a player like Scott at first glance, but he's pitching as good as anyone in baseball.
The Phillies also added another reliever when they picked up Tanner Banks from the Chicago White Sox right before the trade deadline came. To pull that deal off, they shipped off infielder William Bergolla.
Banks won't figure into the closing situation in Philadelphia, but adds another lefty option in the pen and allowed the team trade away Gregory Soto to the Baltimore Orioles.
Overall, the Phillies ended up saving a little bit of prospect value while adding both an elite-level closer and a solid relief option.