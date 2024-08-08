Philadelphia Phillies' Former All-Star On Brink Of Return
With the way the Philadelphia Phillies are playing lately, they could use all the help they can get.
Thankfully, reinforcements are on the way. The Phillies got a positive injury update on Taijuan Walker following his rehab start at Double-A Reading on Wednesday.
Walker, who is on the 15-day injured list with right index finger inflammation, threw five innings of one-run ball in what could be his final rehab start before he returns to Philadelphia's rotation. The former All-Star showed good control, throwing 40 of his 60 pitches for strikes. He yielded two hits, didn't walk anyone and struck out three.
Assuming Walker doesn't need any more rehab starts or have any last-minute setbacks, he could potentially return as early as Tuesday, Aug. 13 against the Miami Marlins at home. Given the state of the Marlins' lineup these days, that would essentially be another rehab start.
That would be nearly two months since Walker's last appearance on June 21. It would also be Walker's 32nd birthday.
The veteran righty has struggled to stay healthy this year, starting the season on the IL due to a shoulder impingement and not making his season debut until April 28. He won his first three starts but got hit by a comebacker in his fourth outing, forcing him to leave early with a toe injury.
Walker didn't miss any time but scuffled until going on the IL again. In 10 starts this year, he's 3-3 with a 5.60 ERA, a 5.79 FIP and a 1.49 WHIP. That's a considerable drop-off from last year, when Walker went 15-6 with a 4.38 ERA in his first season with the Phillies.
The former first-round draft pick still has two years and $36 million remaining on his contract after this season, so Philadelphia is hopeful he can bounce back down the stretch and provide some big innings in the playoffs.