Philadelphia Phillies Get Three Marquee Games on Sunday Night Baseball
The Philadelphia Phillies season will start much sooner than it may seem. Taking on the Washington Nationals on March 27, the Phillies will have a three-game set before returning home on March 31 for their season opener.
Despite some of the playoff struggles in recent campaigns, Philadelphia is still one of the better teams in Major League Baseball and gets plenty of respect from the national media.
From a pure talent standpoint, the Phillies have guys that fans want to watch. Not just Philadelphia fans but many others. Who doesn't want to watch guys like Bryce Harper hit a home run?
As a result, the Phillies have been rewarded with the second most early-season appearances on Sunday Night Baseball.
According to an ESPN press release, Philadelphia will have three games on Sunday Night Baseball.
The Phillies will take on the Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, and New York Mets.
The Cubs game will be in Chicago on April 27. Philadelphia will host the Guardians and Mets, with the Cleveland game taking place on May 11 and the New York game on June 22. More Sunday Night Baseball games will be announced during the campaign.
The Guardians and Mets were playoff teams a year ago, and the expectation around baseball is for the Cubs to be much improved, potentially giving the Phillies three nationally televised games against postseason ball clubs.
Sunday Night Baseball contests are always a treat to watch for fans. With in-game interviews, a beautiful Sunday night in Philadelphia, and much more, fans will certainly love these games.
Hopefully, that ends with the Phillies taking home three wins against three above-average teams.