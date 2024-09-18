Philadelphia Phillies GM Picks One ‘Under-the-Radar’ Player To Impress in October
The Philadelphia Phillies hold an eight-game lead in the National League East, and if things go as planned, they should clinch the division in the coming days.
With that in mind, the Phillies' focus will now be on the postseason.
If the season were to end right now, Philadelphia would also be the No. 1 seed in the National League. Having the No. 1 seed in a loaded National League should help, but as they've seen over the past few campaigns, having home-field advantage isn't always the end-all-be-all.
However, having more games at Citizens Bank Park wouldn't hurt.
For a team like the Phillies, it's all about what they do in October. They knew that when they entered Spring Training and 150 games later, they'll still be judged on what they do in the last month of the year.
If that ends without them winning a World Series, everybody around the baseball world would view it as a disappointment.
That's how talented this team is.
It's easy to point out the guys on the roster who everybody knows will step up. Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, and others have proven throughout their careers to be valuable players at the Big League level when it matters most.
However, there are other players on the roster who need to play well, too. Of those is left-handed relief pitcher Matt Strahm.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently named him someone who will be their "under-the-radar" guy in October.
"At 32, Matt Strahm has authored his best year, logging a 2.06 ERA and 0.794 WHIP in a career-high 60 appearances. He’s struck out 69 and walked only 11 in 56 2/3 innings. His fastball run value ranks in the 93rd percentile and his overall pitching run value is in the 90th percentile. Opposing batters are hitting .169 against his four-seamer and .129 against his slider."
General manager Sam Fuld believes he's been underappreciated despite making the All-Star Game. He expects Strahm to continue his dominance when it matters most.
“Strahm is that guy for us. I know he was an All-Star, so maybe he doesn’t quite meet the (under-the-radar) criteria, but I feel like he’s an underappreciated player who can get lefties and righties out in any situation. He competes and wants the ball.”
The 32-year-old has posted a 2.06 ERA, 2.50 FIP, 198 ERA+ and has struck out 69 hitters in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
At the back end of their bullpen, he'll be needed in many important moments this postseason.