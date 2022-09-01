Phillies Injury Update: Wheeler, Castellanos, Eflin, Falter

Injuries have plagued the Philadelphia Phillies this season, few rostered players have avoided the injury bug in 2022. Just about everybody in the starting lineup has missed some time throughout the season.

The club just got Jean Segura and Bryce Harper back from broken thumb injuries that saw them each placed on 60-day IL, and Brandon Marsh from a sprained ankle. Although regaining that trio helps tremendously, the Phillies are still an incomplete team, with the most recent injuries afflicting Zack Wheeler and Nick Castellanos.

Wheeler was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 22 with right forearm tendinitis. Thankfully, the right-hander will not require a rehab stint, and is supposed to throw a bullpen session this weekend while with the team in San Francisco. He could return as soon as Tuesday to make his scheduled start against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park, per The Athletic's Matt Gelb.

Castellanos has been absent from Philadelphia's lineup during their three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks this week. The slugger has been experiencing turf toe, leaving him sidelined during the Phillies' roadtrip. According to Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, interim manager Rob Thomson said Castellanos could return to the lineup on Friday.

Meanwhile, starter Zach Eflin hasn't appeared in a game since June 25 against the San Diego Padres—the same game Harper was injured—and has been on the IL since June 26 with a right knee bruise. This is nothing new, knee injuries have prevented him from staying healthy for an entire season multiple years in a row.

However, the 28-year-old recently participated in a bullpen session, and felt good; he will throw off of a mound soon. Philadelphia is still hopeful he could return this season, hopefully in time for a potential postseason run, but now as a member of the bullpen.

Departing Wednesday night's game with the assistant athletic training in the seventh inning was Bailey Falter. His injury was dubbed a right groin issue.

Falter, who had pitched six or more innings in each of his last four starts, was finally starting to find a rhythm in the big leagues. Allowing just seven runs in those starts, his ERA was 2.59.

According to Coffey, Falter's injury isn't serious. After receiving treatment post-game, the Phillies young started reported feeling "much better". He plans to be ready for his bullpen and his next start, a welcome result, especially given his recent performances.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!