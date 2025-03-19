Inside The Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies Key Pitcher's Availability in Question With Back Issue

A key member of the Philadelphia Philles' stacked starting rotation is dealing with back stiffness, and his availability is now in question.

Kyle Morton

Aug 24, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Aug 24, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the most stacked pitching staffs in all of baseball, but a key member of the team's starting rotation has now had his status thrown into question.

Manager Rob Thomson informed the media on Wednesday that left-handed starter Ranger Suarez is dealing with back stiffness, though he described the ailment as "not as bad" as the version of the same condition he suffered from in 2024.

Last summer, Suarez missed about a month with a back injury, starting for the Phillies on July 22 and not appearing in MLB action again until Aug. 24.

Suarez finished the 2024 campaign with a 12-8 record and a 3.46 ERA across 27 starts while striking out 145 hitters in 150.2 innings pitched.

The southpaw has performed well as the team's No. 3 starter behind ace Zack Wheeler and veteran Aaron Nola, but Dave Dombrowski acquired Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins this winter, a move that likely moves Suarez back in the rotation.

Cristopher Sanchez has a spot locked down, but if Suarez is forced to miss the start of the season, Taijuan Walker would likely move back into the rotation.

Walker has struggled during his tenure as a Phillie, and he got hit hard by the New York Yankees in a spring game on Wednesday, surrendering six earned runs on nine hits over 3.2 innings of work.

The Phillies have two days off within their first five games of the season, so in theory, they could get all the way to their April 6 contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers before needing a fifth starter while keeping Wheeler, Nola, Luzardo and Sanchez on full rest.

