Philadelphia Phillies Land Talented Outfield Prospect in Recent MLB Mock Draft
The Philadelphia Phillies are built to win now as a majority of their core is on the wrong side of 30.
However, they are a team that should experience sustained success because their front office and developmental staff have done a wonderful job of identifying young talent and helping them realize their potential.
For a team that is built to contend for a World Series right now, the Phillies have a good amount of high-end talent in their Minor League system that should be helping out in the Big League before the window to contend closes on this current core.
Dave Dombrowski has done a wonderful job with the Major League roster, as there are no glaring holes.
But, it certainly wouldn’t hurt to shake up their lineup and infuse a little bit of youth into the mix. Right now, arguably the biggest weakness the team has is their outfield.
Targeting someone such as center fielder Luis Robert Jr. of the Chicago White Sox would make a lot of sense to not only improve their fortunes in the present but brighten the future as well.
Down the line, the team is very excited about what top outfield prospect Justin Crawford can bring to the table. The 21-year-old has an excellent pedigree, as he is the son of former Major Leaguer, Carl Crawford.
Already reaching Double-A at only 20, he has an incredibly high ceiling with elite running and above-average fielding, arm and hitting projections based on scouting reports.
Alas, you need more than one outfielder to find success in baseball, and Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes the team will add another one to the mix in the 2025 MLB June Amateur Draft.
In a recent mock draft, the MLB writer has projected the Phillies to select outfielder Nick Dumesnil out of Cal Baptist with the No. 26 overall pick.
“Dumesnil has a strong, athletic 6'2", 210-pound frame and profiles as a potential 20/20 player in center field," per Reuter. "He hit .362/.440/.702 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 45 RBI in 61 games last spring, then proved he can handle top-tier competition with an .866 OPS and 26 steals in 36 games in the Cape Cod League.”
If he wasn’t already on the radar of Major League scouts, that performance in the Cape Cod League would do the trick. Any questions about the level of competition he was facing while playing in the Western Athletic Conference have certainly been put to rest with numbers like that.
With experience playing all three spots in the outfield, he brings versatility to the mix, but being able to stick in center would provide the most upside.