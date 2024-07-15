Phillies Top Outfield Prospect Celebrates Promotion at Futures Game
ARLINGTON, Texas — Justin Crawford got a present from the Philadelphia Phillies right before he left for the MLB Futures Game at Globe Life Field — a promotion.
On Friday the Phillies announced they were promoting their first-round pick from 2022 to Double-A Reading. So he won’t be returning to High-A Jersey Shore where he started the season.
One of baseball’s top prospects continued his ascent, one that accelerated last year when he played in the Futures Game for the first time.
“I’m a little more comfortable coming back a second time,” Crawford said. “It’s nice to be able to see some familiar faces from high school. It’s just something where you want to be in the moment and just enjoy it.”
It’s sometimes easy to forget that Crawford is only 20 years old and graduated high school two years ago.
Crawford is the Phillies’ No. 3 overall prospect and the No. 55 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. His former Jersey Shore teammate, Aidan Miller, also played in the game and is just ahead of Crawford at No. 2.
Crawford batted leadoff for the NL team and played left field. He went 1-for-3 with a single to left and went 101.7 mph. The NL won the game, 6-1.
It wasn’t unfamiliar territory for the son of former Major League star Carl Crawford, a long-time veteran who also led off and played outfield during his career. In fact the younger Crawford made two flashy defensive plays — a diving catch in the first inning and a running catch going back to the wall in the second.
It’s pretty easy to see why the Phillies promoted him. Justin admits he picks his father’s brain whenever he can.
“He’s always checking in on me, talking to me about what I’m doing, looking at box scores,” he said. “Knowing that you have somebody and that you have a great support system watching, that definitely knows what I need. It’s special.”
The Phillies selected Crawford No. 17 overall in 2022 out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Nev.
He had an exceptional 2023 at the plate, as he slashed .332/.392/.467/.859 with 22 doubles, eight triples, three home runs and 64 RBI at two different affiliates. He stole 47 bases and scored 71 runs.
That carried over to Jersey Shore, where he finished with a slash line of .301/.349/.438/.787 with six home runs, 35 RBI and 27 stolen bases.
Crawford’s next goal is to handle Double-A pitching. When he was promoted from Class-A Clearwater to Jersey Shore last year, his batting average dropped from .344 to .288. That’s not a harsh drop, and something he hopes to emulate in Reading.
“I think it’s something that’s really exciting to be able to know that you’re kind of knocking on the door,” He said.