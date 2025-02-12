Philadelphia Phillies Latest Top Prospects List Filled with Pitching Talent
The Philadelphia Phillies not only have one of the best pitching staffs in MLB right now, but are set up for the future with a handful intriguing names in their farm system.
Keith Law of The Athletic recently updated his Top 20 prospects board for each team in the league. The main thing that stood out about the Phillies farm is the amount of pitching talent at each level.
The top five prospects included pitcher Andrew Painter, shortstop Aidan Miller, outfielder Justin Crawford, catcher Eduardo Tait and infielder Aroon Escobar.
The top three players in that list are all in Law's top 100 overall, with Painter coming in at No. 12 overall.
After missing all of the 2023 and 2024 minor league seasons after Tommy John surgery, the 21-year-old returned to the mound in the most recent Arizona Fall League and reminded the baseball world of just why he was so exciting as a prospect.
In 15.2 innings of work he had a 2.30 ERA with a 0.894 WHIP and 10.3 K/9. He has all of the makings of an MLB star and should get a crack at a starting job this year. It won't be at the start of the season, as the Phillies want to bring him along slowly. Manager Rob Thomson has said Painter's time is coming soon.
The next five prospects on the list included second baseman Devin Saltiban, pitcher Moises Chace, outfielder Dante Nori, pitcher Mick Abel and shortstop Bryan Rincon.
Chace is another pitcher that could play a factor in the Philadelphia bullpen next year despite being just 22 years old.
He was acquired in the Gregory Soto trade with the Baltimore Orioles last year and had a solid debut with the Phillies farm.
The reliever had a very impressive 13.9 K/9 last year. If he can get his control to improve a bit, he could be a truly great pitcher at the next level.
At No. 11 through No. 15 in the rankings was outfielder Griffin Burkholder, outfielder Gabriel Rincones, infielder Carson DeMartini, pitcher Seth Johnson and pitcher Alex McFarlane.
Johnson, like Chace, was acquired from the Orioles last year in the Soto trade.
He actually made his MLB debut for Philadelphia, but gave up nine runs in 2.1 innings of work. He dominated the minors, though with a 2.73 ERA in 95.2 innings.
Rounding out the top 20 is pitcher Mavis Graves, outfielder Hendry Mendez, pitcher Jean Cabrera, pitcher Wen-Hui Pan and outfielder Tjayy Walton.