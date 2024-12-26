Philadelphia Phillies Projected Rotation Only Gets Stronger Next Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have built a huge chunk of the success they've experienced in recent years on the back of a rotation that has been one of the best in baseball.
Despite the early elimination in the playoffs coming off the best regular season for the Phillies in over a decade that resulted in their first division title since that year, Dave Dombrowski has seemingly decided to double down on the idea of an elite rotation being the driving force towards contention.
Philadelphia was never going to be in on the top free agent stars in terms of starters, but they didn't need to be.
They already have a star-studded unit that will once again be among the best in the league, but will look a little bit different, and potentially even better, in 2025 than it did in 2024.
Further blockbuster trades and signings at this point feel unlikely, so without further ado, here is the projected starting rotation for the Phillies to begin next season.
Opening Day Starter: RHP Zack Wheeler
Absolutely no surprises here.
The 10-year veteran is still one of the best pitchers on the planet and frankly makes a pretty strong case to be the best. And for as decorated of a career the 34-year-old, who turns 35 early next season, has had, 2024 may have been his best yet.
With career-best marks of a 2.57 ERA and 0.955 WHIP in his full 32 starts, Zack Wheeler threw 200 innings for the second time ever and struck out 224 batters.
Still under contract for the next three years, he is the team's ace for the foreseeable future.
No. 2: RHP Aaron Nola
While Aaron Nola has suffered through some inconsistent play, one thing that has been most impressive about him is his durability.
Incredibly, he has not missed a single start since 2017 and can always be counted on to take the field.
Coming off a disappointing 2023 season, Nola turned it up a notch with a 3.57 ERA and 197 strikeouts in nearly 200 innings pitched. While his lengthy contract that goes until 2031 may eventually become a liability, it certainly is not yet, so he can be penciled in behind Wheeler every fifth day.
No. 3: LHP Jesús Luzardo
Jesus Luzardo was the team's biggest acquisition of the winter thus far and will likely allow Philadelphia to dump Taijuan Walker from the starting rotation, a move that will be supremely popular with fans.
Luzardo had a rough go of it in 2024, only making 12 starts since he wasn't healthy and posted a 5.00 ERA. But in the two seasons prior, the 27-year-old flashed ace potential, so if he can be healthy next season, he takes the Phillies rotation from very good to elite.
The left-hander could wind up slotting into the No. 2 spot to mix up the lefties and righties, but he projects to be the No. 3 starter for now.
No. 4: LHP Ranger Suárez
It wouldn't be a major shock to see the team dangle Ranger Suárez in a trade, especially after acquiring Luzardo, but the luxury of having someone like Suárez in the No. 4 slot in their rotation is incredibly enticing.
Coming off the first All-Star campaign of his seven-year career, Suárez posted a 3.46 ERA over 27 starts with 145 strikeouts in 150.2 innings pitched last season.
Depending on where things stand, he could be a deadline casualty, but he's expected to be in the rotation to start the year.
No. 5: LHP Cristopher Sánchez
He is a pitcher ready to explode after his career year in 2024 where he posted a 3.32 ERA over 31 starts in just his second full season as a starter.
Truthfully, Cristopher Sanchez is good enough to be the team's No. 3 or even No. 2 and could climb the ladder depending on Luzardo's health and Suárez's status.
But with this rotation featuring someone as talented as Sánchez in the back end, it has a chance to do some incredibly special things next year.