Philadelphia Phillies Legend Pressuring Former Team To Win Now
Despite being one of MLB's most talented and successful teams over the last few years, the Philadelphia Phillies don't have any World Series titles to show for it.
They came agonizingly close in 2022, winning the pennant but falling two wins shy of a title. After going up 2-1 in the series, they dropped three straight games to the Houston Astros and lost the Fall Classic.
Philadelphia hasn't been back since, losing in the NLCS in 2023 and the NLDS last year despite having a better regular-season record than both of their opponents -- the Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Mets.
As such, the Phillies enter 2025 with an extreme sense of urgency. They aren't getting any younger and their championship window could be in jeopardy of closing soon. Time is running out, as their stars are getting older and more vulnerable to free agency/trades.
The pressure is mounting in Philadelphia from fans, media and former players alike. The Phillies haven't won it all since 2008, and their supporters are getting antsy.
That includes franchise legend Larry Bowa, who wants to see his old team get over the hump and will be disappointed if they don't.
"There is a lot of talent on this team...If this group of guys don't win a World Series, for me, it would be very disappointing," Bowa told the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Because I see a lot of talent in there...I expect big things from them this year."
After playing for, coaching and managing Philadelphia for more than 20 seasons, the 79-year-old former All-Star is still invested in the success of his former team. He helped the Phillies win a World Series as a player in 1980, so he knows how hard it is to be the last team standing in baseball.
Bowa thinks Philadelphia has everything it needs to win a championship. The Phillies have plenty of pitching, hitting and playoff experience, plus a reliable manager and a good front office. If they fall short again, there will be no excuses.
Winning the National League won't be easy, however. The Los Angeles Dodgers are easily the best team in baseball on paper, while the Mets and Atlanta Braves look like title contenders as well. It wouldn't be surprising if Philadelphia finished third in its own division this year.
If the Phillies want to win the World Series, they're going to have to earn it.