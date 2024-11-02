Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Future Hall of Fame Starting Pitcher
The Philadelphia Phillies need to make some moves during the MLB offseason. After a strong regular season, they were quickly bounced out of the playoffs by the New York Mets in the NLDS.
Needless to say, that playoff loss has not gone over well. With the talent that the Phillies had on their roster, there was no reason for them to get beat in their first playoff series.
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, there are quite a few areas that Philadelphia could pursue improvement.
One of those areas is starting pitching. They don't necessarily need to go out and spend huge money on a starter, but adding a quality arm to their rotation would make them a much more dangerous team.
There are quite a few potential options for the Phillies to choose from in free agency. It's unlikely that they'll look at a top-tier starter, but they could look at mid-tier arms or veterans that might be willing to sign short-term contracts.
Max Scherzer could be a name that would make sense for Philadelphia.
Eric Treuden of That Balls Outta Here has suggested Scherzer as a possible target in free agency.
"Since Walker can't be handed the fifth-starter role out of camp next season, bringing a proven winner like Scherzer aboard could be the move. His durability has waned a bit as he's aged, but he's already 40 years old and has a very, very long list of career accolades that will tell you all you need to know about what he's capable of."
During the 2024 MLB season with the Texas Rangers, Scherzer ended up starting in just nine games. He missed a lot of time due to injury.
In the nine starts he was able to make, he ended up compiling a 2-4 record to go along with a 3.95 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, a 4.0 K/BB ratio, and 43.1 innings pitched.
At 40 years old, Scherzer is closing in on the end of his career. He would likely be willing to sign a one or two-year deal with the right team that can give him a role and a chance to compete for a World Series win.
The Phillies can offer him both of those things.
It's just an idea and there is always the possibility that Philadelphia would have no interest in signing Scherzer, but he could be a very nice addition on the kind of deal that the Phillies might prefer.