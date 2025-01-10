Philadelphia Phillies Linked To Los Angeles Dodgers Fan Favorite Utility Man
The Philadelphia Phillies are in desperate need of changes in the lineup.
After a third consecutive playoff push went up in flames largely due to the bats going into early hibernation at the most inopportune times, Dave Dombrowski has been open about the fact that he was planning on making changes, but to this point nothing major has occurred. Outfield in particular is a major need with an already very thin unit adding just the underwhelming Max Kepler to this point. Perhaps the Phillies could land a player who would be able to help both in the outfield and in the infield as a super utility type.
Eno Sarris of The Athletic raised the point that Philadelphia is likely to have the unproven Weston Wilson in a major role this season, and he instead made a different creative suggestion in a veteran with seasoned playoff experience in Los Angeles Dodgers two-time World Series champion Kiké Hernández, who hits free agency once again at 33 years old.
"But would a player like Kiké Hernández make more sense?" Sarris asked referencing Wilson. "He’s more of a sure thing offensively and rated as a positive defensively at all of his positions. He could come into games late to spell Castellanos and keep the outfield defense above water, and he’d generally be available at any position should the need arise. The only problem would be that any dollar they spend on Hernández will cost them double due to their luxury tax situation. Might be worth it though, to round out that bench."
Hernández has been in the league for 11 years and spent the bulk of his career over multiple stints with the Dodgers. A key part of their World Series titles both in 2020 and 2024, Hernández has never been a spectacular hitter by any means, but he has at least been reliably solid and has demonstrated ability to get it done in October as well.
Having signed one-year deals in each of the last two seasons and just at $4 million this past year, Hernández would come at an extremely affordable number along with bringing a winning mentality to a clubhouse trying to get over the hump and win games when things matter most in October.
While Hernández certainly doesn't fix all the issues or make the Phillies dramatically better, he is the kind of solid glue guy-type signing which can pay dividends when the lights become brightest. Philadelphia would be wise to, at the very least, take a look.