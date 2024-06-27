Philadelphia Phillies Linked to Surprising Outfield Trade Option
As the 2024 MLB trade deadline draws closer, the Philadelphia Phillies are being mentioned in a ton of different rumors and ideas.
Whether it be a trade for an outfielder or acquiring bullpen help, a new idea or rumor seems to come up each and every day. Today won't be the day that the rumors stop swirling.
Over the last couple of weeks, the Phillies have been reported to be interested in acquiring an outfielder ahead of the deadline. That has been consistently reported, which makes it sound like a very legitimate possibility.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic has added another name to the long list of possible targets for Philadelphia.
He believes that Miami Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm would be a good fit for the Phillies. His name has been mentioned in rumors recently and he fits the mold of what Philadelphia could be looking to acquire.
"Some teams are interested in him as a center fielder and others view him as a middle infielder, where he played before a position switch last year. Either way, it sounds like he’ll be traded if Miami gets the right offer over the next five weeks. He would fit nicely with the Phillies or Giants.
During the 2024 season thus far, the 26-year-old outfielder has been putting up good numbers.
Chisholm has played in 78 games, batting .264/.329/.435 to go along with 10 home runs and 37 RBI. In addition to those numbers, he has also stolen 14 bases.
If the Phillies were to pull off a trade for Chisholm, they would be getting a capable player at the plate along with elite speed and athleticism. He would also be a good pickup defensively in the outfield.
Looking ahead at the future, the outfielder would come with future control. That makes him a very interesting potential target.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Philadelphia chooses to do in the coming weeks. Chisholm could make a lot of sense as a potential target.
Expect to continue hearing about players the Phillies could pursue. The trade deadline rumors are just now starting to heat up and they won't stop until the deadline has passed.