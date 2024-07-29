Philadelphia Phillies Lose Top Trade Target To Rival In Blockbuster Deal
The Philadelphia Phillies are still in the market for another reliever after acquiring Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels, but one of their top trade targets is now off the board.
Chicago White Sox reliever Michael Kopech was sent to the Los Angeles Dodgers as part of a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday. The Dodgers are getting Kopech and Tommy Edman, the Cardinals get Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde, and the White Sox receive Miguel Vargas along with three prospects.
This is bad news for the scuffling Phillies. Not only did they miss out on a quality bullpen arm, but he also went to one of their top competitors instead. While Los Angeles plays in a different division, there's a good chance the two teams will meet in the postseason.
Kopech, 28, was 2-8 with a 4.74 ERA, nine saves and 59 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings for Chicago. The hard-throwing righty could potentially close for the Dodgers, whose ninth-inning situation is unsettled due to Evan Phillips' recent struggles.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia will need to pivot if it wants another impact reliever. The MLB Trade Deadline isn't until 6 p.m. ET tomorrow, so the Phillies still have time to find an alternative.
Other options include Pete Fairbanks of the Tampa Bay Rays, Dylan Floro or Kyle Finnegan of the Washington Nationals, Tanner Scott of the Miami Marlins or Cal Quantrill of the Colorado Rockies.
If Philadelphia doesn't want to miss out on another reliever, it better act soon.