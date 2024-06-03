Philadelphia Phillies Make Major Roster Shift Ahead of Brewers Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are making a big roster shift ahead of their series against the Milwaukee Brewers.
First, per Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer they are placing both Brandon Marsh and Kody Clemens on the 10-day injured list. The corresponding moves will be calling up outfielder David Dahl and utilityman Weston Wilson from Triple-A.
To make room for Dahl on the 40-man roster, they are moving RHP Michael Rucker to the 60-day injured list.
Dahl signed a minor league contract with the Phillies this past offseason, but has now been selected to join their MLB roster for the first time.
He has six years of experience at the big league level and has a career slash line of .271/.317/.463. He only made nine plate appearances last season for the San Diego Padres.
The 30-year-old had a very solid first couple of Major League seasons with the Colorado Rockies, even making an All-Star team back in 2019 as he slashed .286/.334/.494 during his four years with the Rockies.
Due to regression towards the end of his tenure combined with injury issues, they decided to move on after 2020. He signed a one-year deal with the Texas Rangers where he underperformed once again.
In 2022, he was never able to make it to the big league roster with the Washington Nationals causing him to opt-out of his minor league contract. He then elected free agency in each of his next two stops with the Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Now, he's spent this season with the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs and has actually looks to be in the best shape he's been in a while.
He's slashing .340/.416/.660 in 43 appearances, including one game in which he hit for the cycle. Maybe he can turn his MLB career around during this stint with the Phillies.
Wilson was 2016 draft pick by the Brewers, but has been with Philadelphia since the start of last year.
He made his Major League debut in 2023, slashing .313/.500/.500 in eight games. That type of production would be ideal as he seems to be the placeholder until their injured players return.
Marsh suffered a hamstring injury on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals which caused him to exit early. The 26-year-old is having a solid season at the plate and has been stellar out in the field once again.
The Phillies will start their series against the Brewers on Monday night at 6:40 pm ET.