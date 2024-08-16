Philadelphia Phillies Make Massive Leap in Latest Farm System Ratings
The Philadelphia Phillies have made appearances in the last two National League Championship Series after landing high-profile free agents. They've also brought up prospects in Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott who have been able to become contributors.
But outside of them, their farm system has struggled.
After the past couple of drafts, however, things have changed for the better. In the latest MLB Pipeline farm system ranking, the Phillies have jumped from 22 to 16 overall.
Philadelphia's system is one of the more top heavy ones in the league. Aidan Miller, their 2023 first round pick, is their highest-rated and is No. 30 overall. That being said, he is just 20 years old and still a long ways away from making the MLB.
Andrew Painter, who was once a Top 10 prospect, is still one of the most intriguing pitchers in the minors. The 21-year-old sports two plus pitches and plus control at a young age, but suffered a set back after undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Justin Crawford is the other impact prospect in the system, and much like his father Carl, he has a great feel for hitting the ball to all parts of the field and isn't afraid to steal a base.
Aside from their top three, the system is young and has some work to do, which is why they are a middling one.
Starlyn Caba, their No. 4 prospect, is an 18-year-old infielder who is still a few years away. The same goes for Eduardo Tait, a 17-year-old catcher. While they both have an OPS over .700 at Single-A, they may miss the competitive window the Phillies are in now.
Most of their Top 10 is made up of teenagers. First round picks Dante Nori and Griffin Burkholder made their first appearances on the rankings list eight and nine, but they just signed.
Mick Abel, once a Top 100 prospect, has lost some shine. The right-hander pitched at Triple-A this season, but has struggled to throw strikes all year, walking 64 batters in 88 innings.
All of this is a reason why the system is considered pretty top heavy.
While there have been risers such as right-hander Jean Cabrera, there may not be any big-time contributors who are close to reaching the Majors.
Luckily, the Phillies are in a window where they have the luxury of trying to rebuild their pipeline even further. With the stars they have in their current Major League lineup, they are able to let the players at the minor league level develop until they become ready.