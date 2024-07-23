Philadelphia Phillies Must Go All-Out for One Massive Trade Target
The Philadelphia Phillies have been mentioned in tons of different trade rumors in recent weeks. However, almost every popular offensive candidate that they have been connected to does not seem to be of interest.
Among those candidates are Jazz Chisholm, Brent Rookier, and Tommy Pham. Luis Robert Jr. is another name that the Phillies have reportedly no interest in pursuing via trade.
There is one name that has been linked to Philadelphia that could make a ton of sense and has not been shot down. That trade target is Chicago Cubs first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger.
At this point in time, there is no guarantee that the Cubs will actually end up selling. They could still decide to buy talent and attempt to push for the postseason. If they do choose to sell, the Phillies should go all-out to acquire Bellinger.
During the 2024 MLB season thus far, Bellinger has played in 79 games. He has hit .269/.331/.410 to go along with nine home runs and 37 RBI.
Those numbers are not huge and they certainly aren't what was expected from him this season. Despite the numbers being lower than usual, Bellinger is an elite talent that will get going at some point.
Bellinger would be a potential long-term fit for Philadelphia. He has two years left on his deal after the 2024 season, but he does have the ability to opt out of the deal in each of those two years.
Why must the Phillies pursue a trade for Bellinger with everything they have?
Quite simply, Bellinger is a World Series caliber player. He would help give the team versatility with the ability to play first base and in the outfield. Bellinger also has the experience to be a key impact player.
Bringing in a bat capable of putting up star production would be a huge step towards a championship. Philadelphia would have a better lineup and a better clubhouse.
Should they acquire Bellinger, the Phillies should still pursue a bullpen arm. Tanner Scott is a name that has been consistently linked to the team for weeks. A deadline including acquisitions of Bellinger and Scott would be a perfect scenario.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what Philadelphia is able to do ahead of the deadline. Bellinger should be the top bat that they target. If he's available, they should do everything they can to get Chicago to pull the trigger on a trade.