Harper to Have Pins Removed Following Thumb Surgery

It was a scary moment when Bryce Harper went down in San Diego on June 25. Barely more than a year before, he was hit in the face by an errant fastball in St. Louis.

Now a father of two children, it's easy to understand why Harper might be fearful. Just so, his Phillies teammates were fearful that they'd lost their MVP for the entire season when he hit the ground that night.

Luckily, it appeared that Harper's thumb was broken and no more, and he'd need about 6-8 weeks on the injured list to recover from his surgery on June 29 which inserted pins to stabilize the broken appendage.

According to Jon Heyman's latest column for the New York Post, Harper is visiting his surgeon next week with the hope that the pins can be removed and he can continue his rehab on schedule.

There is still no set timetable for Harper's return, but it's a telling sign that the Phillies never moved him off the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. They may secretly believe that Harper can return by late-August.

Getting Harper and teammate Jean Segura back healthy post-trade deadline would be the biggest acquisitions the Phillies could possibly make this summer.

