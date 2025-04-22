Philadelphia Phillies Named Ideal Landing Spot for Former All-Star Third Baseman
The Philadelphia Phillies have gotten off to a nice start to the season, but issues from last year continue to persist.
Despite a strong offseason and the team having quite a bit of talent, the Phillies still have a couple of issues on the roster.
So far this year, the problems that helped contribute to their early exit in the playoffs are still there.
The bullpen overall for Philadelphia has one of the worst ERAs in the league. So far, the addition of Jordan Romano to be the closer has been a failure, with the right-hander being the main culprit for the unit's struggles.
In addition to the bullpen not performing well, the lineup is also having some issues. Currently, third base continues to be a disaster with Alec Bohm’s poor finish from last year carrying over into the beginning of this season.
The former All-Star has slashed 193/.211/.261 with zero home runs and just six RBI. These struggles have gone on for too long for the 28-year-old, and Philadelphia is likely going to need to make a change.
Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the Phillies being an ideal landing spot for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman, Nolan Arenado, to replace their struggling slugger at the hot corner.
“But Alec Bohm—a subject of trade rumors for six months now in his own right—has gotten out to a disastrous start for the Phillies, and they might need to do something a bit drastic.”
Arenado was one of the most-talked-about players this past winter in terms of players who might be traded. However, despite interest from teams, with his full no-trade clause, he elected to stay with the Cardinals for now.
However, when St. Louis likely falls out of contention in the National League Central, moving Arenado makes sense, and he would likely consider being dealt to a contender.
After a bit of a down year by his standards in 2024, Arenado has bounced back a bit so far in 2025. This year, he has slashed .288/.395/.452 with two home runs and 10 RBI.
Due to the lack of production from third base, Arenado would be a massive upgrade for Philadelphia. However, there are some concerns when it comes to his contract, with two more years left on the deal after this season.
The Phillies should be considered a desirable destination for Arenado, but the franchise would have to figure out what to do with Bohm. The All-Star from 2024 looked like he was going to be a cornerstone player for the franchise last season, but now might not be in their future plans.