Philadelphia Phillies Named Realistic Fit for Harrison Bader in Free Agency
The Philadelphia Phillies haven’t quite had the offseason some were expecting, but this is a team that still has plenty of time to shake things up.
After a disappointing early end to their playoff run in 2024, the Phillies come into the offseason motivated to improve their team. The loss against the New York Mets in the National League Division Series exposed a couple of weak areas in both their bullpen and outfield.
So far, there hasn’t been a lot done to address either of those needs, with the signing of Jordan Romano being the lone, notable move so far, however, there are still plenty of good options out there for Philadelphia to improve their team heading into 2025.
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report spoke about the Phillies being the most realistic landing spot for outfielder Harrison Bader in free agency. He highlighted a couple of areas that Bader could help improve for Philadelphia.
“The Phillies are more likely to be active on the trade market than in free agency, but the open market could potentially be their ticket to adding an insurance option for center field. Which is basically to say that Bader is there if they want him. He's nothing if not a superb defender, and even the 12 home runs he hit this year would have been a godsend for the Phillies. They got only nine long balls out of center field all season.”
Besides Nick Castellanos, there was a lack of production from the outfield for the Phillies, not only in the playoffs, but for much of the regular season.
Due to left field and center field lacking production on offense, the lineup for Philadelphia felt short at times.
Adding a player like Bader into the mix in center could not only help defensively, but he can also provide some pop in the lineup.
In 143 games with the Mets last season, Bader totaled 12 home runs, and stole 17 bases, and, as a former Gold Glover, played a strong defensive in the outfield.
While adding Bader might not be the impact move some were hoping to see, like the addition of Kyle Tucker would have been, he could provide some quality depth and be a capable starter for them, especially against left-handed pitching.
Overall, Philadelphia feels like a very realistic fit for him this winter.