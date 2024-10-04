Philadelphia Phillies-New York Mets NLDS Showdown Sets Up Ultimate Bragging Rights
For the past two years, the Philadelphia Phillies and their fans have enjoyed knocking the Atlanta Braves out of the playoffs in what has become a red-hot rivalry between the two NL East foes.
After dominant showings in the regular season by the Braves, it was the upstart Phillies who were able to get through the Wild Card round and take down a team who many considered to be World Series favorites.
But now, the exact same scenario is playing out on the other side for Philadelphia.
They are the ones who enjoyed a dominant campaign and were able to sit back and wait for their NLDS opponent who just happens to be an upstart NL East team coming in with tons of confidence and momentum.
Unlike in 2022 and 2023, though, they will be going up against their most bitter rivals in the New York Mets, creating a matchup that has never happened between these two franchises.
For the first time ever, the Phillies and Mets will meet in the playoffs.
It sets up a chapter that's never been seen before in this saga that creates bragging rights that will extend far beyond the careers of every player who takes the field for Game 1 on Saturday.
It's fitting that Zack Wheeler will be taking the mound for the opening contest after New York turned their backs on him and Philadelphia turned him into one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball when he inked his five-year, $118 million on Dec. 9, 2019.
The Mets have the opportunity to end the season of their rivals that was viewed as World Series or Bust when they came into Spring Training.
The Phillies can crush the dreams of their rivals who believe they are the team of destiny.
Philadelphia is the rightful favorites coming into this showdown, especially following the decision to start Cristopher Sanchez in Game 2 at home where he has been much better this year, but in the back of every fan's mind, they know what can happen when a hot team comes into a series with nothing to lose since they have witnessed it the past two seasons.
Still, this is a series the Phillies should win.
They were better than New York in virtually every offensive category in 2024 except for home runs, and Philadelphia's pitching staff holds the advantage with better ERAs within the starting rotation and bullpen.
"We're the team to beat. I can't put it any other way," franchise legend Jimmy Rollins said back in 2007.
That should be the mentality this roster has heading into Saturday.
This group of players has become beloved in their own right, similar to the past era that culminated in a World Series championship in 2008, and they have a chance to give Phillies fans bragging rights with a win in the NLDS that can't be taken away from them.