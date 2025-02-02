Philadelphia Phillies Newest Prospect List Has Immediate Help, Future Stars
For the Philadelphia Phillies, decisions loom with several players when it comes to their latest list of Top 30 prospects, according to Baseball America.
The site updated its list, a week after it released its Top 100 prospects in baseball. The Phillies had two players listed at the top in pitcher Andrew Painter (No. 9) and shortstop Aidan Miller (No. 36).
There is a plan in place for Painter, who has missed the last two minor league seasons after he suffered an elbow injury and required Tommy John surgery.
He won’t be part of the opening-day rotation. But the Phillies will bring him along slowly with the idea of calling him up at midseason to contribute to the pitching staff.
He boasts an impressive repertoire of pitches. The 2021 first-round pick has a career record of 6-2 with a 1.48 ERA in 26 minor league starts, most of which came in 2022 when he pitched his way all the way to Double-A Reading. He has 167 career strikeouts against 25 walks.
Miller is part of the plan, just not immediately.
After reaching Double-A Reading last year, he’s expected to spend at least part of this season there before a potential promotion to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. If he hits like last year, that’s a possibility.
Miller slashed .261/.366/.446/.812 with 11 home runs and 60 RBI in 102 games. He played in the MLB Futures game. Even with Trea Turner locked into a long-term deal at shortstop, he could force the Phillies into a decision as early as 2026.
From there, plans may take longer to develop.
Catcher Eduardo Tait is No. 3. In just two minor-league seasons, the 18-year-old has slashed .313/.371/.497/.867 with 14 home runs and 109 RBI. But he hasn’t played above Class-A Clearwater. He’ll need at least two more seasons for the Phils to determine if he is J.T. Realmuto’s long-term replacement.
No. 4 is outfielder Justin Crawford, the son of Major Leaguer Carl Crawford and considered one of the fastest prospects in baseball.
The left-handed hitting Crawford has batted .300 or better each of his last two seasons in the minor leagues, including a .313/.360/.444/.804 slash line with High-A Jersey Shore and Double-A Reading. He hit a combined nine home runs and 61 RBI, along with 42 stolen bases. Like Miller, he could push the Phillies into a decision in 2026.
The rest of the Top 10 included pitcher Moises Chace, pitcher Seth Johnson, outfielder Griffin Burkholder, outfielder Gabriel Rincones, outfielder Dante Nori and second baseman Devin Saltiban.
Prospects Nos. 11-20 included pitcher Mick Abel, pitcher Jean Cabrera, shortstop Bryan Rincon, shortstop Carson DeMartini, second baseman Aroon Escobar, outfielder John Spikerman, pitcher Michael Mercado, pitcher Alex McFarlane, catcher Alirio Ferrebus and outfielder TayShaun Walton.
Prospects Nos. 21-30 included outfielder Dylan Campbell, third baseman Otto Kemp, pitcher Wen Hui Pan, pitcher Casey Steward, outfielder Raylin Heredia, outfielder Hendry Mendez, pitcher Mavis Graves, outfielder Leandro Pineda, pitcher Griff McGarry and catcher Guillermo Rosario.