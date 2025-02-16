Philadelphia Phillies Stars Appear Disrespected by MLB Top 100 Rankings
The Philadelphia Phillies are one of the best teams in baseball with a star-studded roster, so it isn't surprising to see them well-represented in MLB Network's Top 100 player rankings for 2025.
However, some Phillies players appear to have been ranked ranked too low (or not at all).
Surprisingly, no Philadelphia players cracked the top 10. Bryce Harper just missed at No. 12, while Zack Wheeler was No. 19.
Harper -- a two-time NL MVP and elite hitter -- has been a top-10 player for much of his career and will likely end up in the Hall of Fame. He's coming off another stellar season where he made the NL All-Star team, won a Silver Slugger award and finished sixth in the NL MVP race.
Given Harper's impressive body of work, recent performance and legendary postseason heroics, it's surprising that MLB Network excluded him from the top 10.
The same goes for Wheeler, who finished runner-up in the NL Cy Young voting to Atlanta Braves ace Chris Sale.
Wheeler, who led the NL in WHIP last year, was recently ranked the No. 1 starting pitcher by MLB Network's "The Shredder." On the Top 100 list, however, he ranked as the third-best starting pitcher behind AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal and NL Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes.
While both were arguably better than Wheeler last season, Wheeler has a much better track record and has been far more consistent over the last few seasons.
Trea Turner also seems low (No. 35) given his status as one of the best all-around shortstops in the game for nearly a decade.
Kyle Schwarber (No. 65) should have been higher as well based on his premier power and on-base skills. In three seasons with Philadelphia, he's averaged 44 home runs, 101 RBI, 106 runs and 106 walks per season.
J.T. Realmuto also made the list at No. 80. While he's one of the best catchers in baseball, his offensive numbers have declined in each of the last two seasons, so there's not much to argue with there.
Aaron Nola was left off the list despite receiving NL Cy Young consideration last year, finishing 11th after going 14-8 with a 3.57 ERA in 199 1/3 innings. Nola has been one of the sport's best and most reliable starting pitchers for a full decade, so it was surprising to see him miss the cut.
While one can argue with the rankings, there's no denying that the Phillies have one of the most talented teams in baseball.